Eight held with ₹ 62.39 lakh demonetised currency notes

06 September 2021 20:59 IST

Madurai

Madurai rural district police have busted a racket of "exchanging" demonetised currency notes with seizure of demonitised currency notes in the denominations of ₹ 1,000 and ₹ 500 to the tune of ₹ 62,39,500 and arrested eight persons, including two from Kerala.

Acting on a tip-off, Nagamalai Pudukottai police raided the house of S. Sivan on Bharatiyar Street where they found all the accused and the demonitised notes.

The arrested are G. Kaveri (31) of Dharmapuri district, M. Karuppanan (65) of Namakkal district and T. Udhayakumar (48) and R. Aravind Kumar (63), N. Vijayakumar (37) of Kerala and Sivan.

Others were identified as J. Muthumohan (32), C. Rajkumar (41) of Viralimalai.

The police are on the lookout for one more accused, Senthil.

Kaveri is involved in poultry business and Karuppanan in pandal business. "They were promised of exchanging demonitised currency notes for a commission by a gang," Madurai Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran said.

The police were initially perplexed when the accused said that they could make the demonitised notes into valid notes through some puja.

However, an enquiry revealed that both Kaveri and Karuppanan were duped by the gang that had asked them to collect demonitised notes in crores for converting them into valid notes.

"It looks like the gang and directed the duo to collect the demonitised currency notes from some of their own members in different parts of the State for a commission at the rate of ₹ 3 lakh (valid notes) for ₹ 30 lakh demonitised notes," the SP said.

Since, the gang would have already got the money through commission, they had planned to cheat them by enacting some drama of police presence when they come for “conversion” of notes through puja. However, they were caught by the real police.

Among the accused, Udhayakumar is a clerk with a nationalised bank in Kollam, said Nagamalai Pudukottai Inspector B. Sivakumar.

The accused had quarrelled with the police and did not cooperate for the enquiry.

They were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including for using abusive language, preventing the police officials from discharging their duties and provisions of Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liabilities) Act, 2017.

All of them were remanded to judicial custody.