Eight held in double murder case

Sivakasi

Virudhunagar district police have arrested eight persons in connection with Monday’s double murder of loadmen G. Arjunan, 33, and S. Murugan, 32, whose bodies were found lying at two different places.

The police said that the prime accused was All India Moovendar Munnetra Kazhagam district secretary Balamurugan and Chinnaramu.

The police said Arjunan and Murugan had planned to murder Balamurugan over a financial dispute. However, after the conspiracy was leaked to Balamurugan, he wanted to pre-empt their attempt.

On Sunday, he made a friendly invitation to Arjunan and Murugan for a liquor party near a graveyard in the town. After both got intoxicated, Balamurugan and his associates attacked them with knives and liquor bottles.

A police source said that the intention was not to murder them but to assault them so as to threaten them. However, as they were attacked with some wooden logs, the duo suffered bleeding injuries on their head. The accused had tried to take them to a private hospital but found it closed late in the night.

After they found them profusely bleeding, the gang dropped them at different places in Coronation Colony and Nehru Colony and fled the scene, it said.

They were lodged in Central prison in Madurai after being produced before a court here on Tuesday.