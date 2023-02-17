ADVERTISEMENT

Eight held for kidnapping girl

February 17, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The Koodankulam police have picked-up eight persons for allegedly kidnapping a girl from her in-laws house on Friday as she had eloped with a boy and married him against the wishes of her family.

 Police said Murugan, 24, of Srirenganarayanapuram under Koodankulam police station limits eloped with a girl from the same area and married her on January 21 and reportedly registered it on January 25.

 Meanwhile, the girl’s mother filed a habeus corpus petition in the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court and the girl was subsequently produced before the Court. Since the girl told the court that she wanted to live with Murgan, she was allowed to go with him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

 Against this backdrop, the girl’s parents and the relatives allegedly trespassed into the house of Murugan and forcibly took her. Based on the complaint from Murugan, the Koodankulam police have registered case against 12 persons and picked-up eight of them for inquiry.

 Further investigations are on.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US