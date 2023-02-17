Eight held for kidnapping girl

February 17, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Koodankulam police have picked-up eight persons for allegedly kidnapping a girl from her in-laws house on Friday as she had eloped with a boy and married him against the wishes of her family.

Police said Murugan, 24, of Srirenganarayanapuram under Koodankulam police station limits eloped with a girl from the same area and married her on January 21 and reportedly registered it on January 25.

Meanwhile, the girl’s mother filed a habeus corpus petition in the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court and the girl was subsequently produced before the Court. Since the girl told the court that she wanted to live with Murgan, she was allowed to go with him.

Against this backdrop, the girl’s parents and the relatives allegedly trespassed into the house of Murugan and forcibly took her. Based on the complaint from Murugan, the Koodankulam police have registered case against 12 persons and picked-up eight of them for inquiry.

Further investigations are on.