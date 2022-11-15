Eight get life term for murder

DINDIGUL
The Additional District and Sessions Court here on Tuesday sentenced eight men to undergo life imprisonment on the charge of murder, stated a press release.
ADVERTISEMENT
Podari alias Prakash, a loadman was murdered by a team of eight people due to a misunderstanding between him and J. Sebastian, 46, of Muthalagupatti in 2006. In an attempt to take revenge for the death of Prakash, his relatives murdered Sebastian in 2014.
Dindigul Town South police had registered a case and arrested the accused namely T. Antony Vimal Raj, 33, G. Chinnapan Raj, 37, G. Arul Arockia Das alias Aavukutty, 40, A. Thangam alias Muthalamuthu, 62, T. Justin Das, 28, C. Johnson Prabhakaran, 30 of Muthalagupatti and K. Thamarai Kannan- 29, J. Ignesh Inbaraj, 39 of Anumantharayankottai.
Trending
- Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
- Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
- India’s long-term strategy to transition to a ‘low emissions’ pathway involves more nuclear power, more ethanol
- Commuters are shunning Mumbai water taxis due to high ticket rate
- Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees starting this week, reports New York Times
On Tuesday, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Dindigul, P. Saravanan sentenced the eight men to undergo life imprisonment and slapped a fine of ₹10,000 on them.
ADVERTISEMENT