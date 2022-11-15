Eight get life term for murder

November 15, 2022 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

DINDIGUL

The Additional District and Sessions Court here on Tuesday sentenced eight men to undergo life imprisonment on the charge of murder, stated a press release.

Podari alias Prakash, a loadman was murdered by a team of eight people due to a misunderstanding between him and J. Sebastian, 46, of Muthalagupatti in 2006. In an attempt to take revenge for the death of Prakash, his relatives murdered Sebastian in 2014.

Dindigul Town South police had registered a case and arrested the accused namely T. Antony Vimal Raj, 33, G. Chinnapan Raj, 37, G. Arul Arockia Das alias Aavukutty, 40, A. Thangam alias Muthalamuthu, 62, T. Justin Das, 28, C. Johnson Prabhakaran, 30 of Muthalagupatti and K. Thamarai Kannan- 29, J. Ignesh Inbaraj, 39 of Anumantharayankottai.

On Tuesday, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Dindigul, P. Saravanan sentenced the eight men to undergo life imprisonment and slapped a fine of ₹10,000 on them.

