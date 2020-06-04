Eight fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Virudhunagar

VIRUDHUNAGAR/TIRUNELVELI

Virudhunagar district on Thursday recorded eight new COVID-19 positive cases. Eight patients were discharged from hospitals. While the number of active cases remained at 38, the number of total cases rose to 136.

Four of the fresh cases had come from Chennai and three others were their contacts, according to Virudhunagar Collector R. Kannan. One case from Madurai had been included in Virudhunagar list and would be reconciled, he added.

Seven persons, all women, tested positive in Madurai, taking the district’s tally to 283. The first patient was a 60-year-old woman from Chatrapatti. A public health official said she was a diabetic. The second case, a 26-year-old woman, was from Keelapanangadi, the third case, a 47-year-old woman with diabetes, was from Sellur and she had fever.

Two other cases, one aged 50 and the other 26, were from K. Pudur. They were in close contact with a positive person. They had no symptoms. A 56-year-old woman from T. Vadipatti, who had recently travelled from Chennai by car, also tested positive. She is a diabetic. A 25-year-old woman from Chennai, who had travelled by flight, tested positive. The official said the patient’s details had been notified to Chennai.

Thoothukudi district recorded seven indigenous cases on Thursday that took the district’s tally to 301. As many as 137 positive people are under treatment at Government Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital.

Tirunelveli district reported three new cases, including one imported case, to have 381 positive cases, 86 of whom are under treatment at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

In Tenkasi, two indigenous cases were reported that took the total number of infections to 96. Nineteen people are under treatment.

The tally of Kanniyakumari district remained unchanged at 76.

In Dindigul district, a Class X student of a Kodaikanal school, tested positive. According to health department officials, the girl, had gone to Chennai. She returned here two days ago to collect her hall ticket. The swab test was done on her when their car was stopped at a check post on Dindigul district border. When the result was announced, she was taken in an ambulance from Kodaikanal to Dindigul. Her area, Anandagiri, has been announced a containment zone.

In Theni district, three persons – a 24-year-old man from Kuchanoor, a 58-year-old woman from Andipatti and a 23-year-old man from Silamalai – tested positive. They had contact with positive persons.

In Ramanathapuram, three fresh cases were reported.