Eight dogs poisoned to death near Peraiyur near Madurai

Eight dogs were poisoned to death in Pappureddiyapatti near Peraiyur on Sunday night.

The police arrested on K. Muthurajan (49), a local resident.

The complainant C. Mariyappan, 45, said that the local people were rearing cows, goats, poultry birds and dogs at their house.

On Sunday night, eight of the dogs, including the one belonging to the complainant, were found lying dead at different spots in the village.

Police investigation revealed that Muthurajan had poisoned the dogs.