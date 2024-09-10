GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Eight dogs poisoned to death near Peraiyur near Madurai

Published - September 10, 2024 09:59 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

Eight dogs were poisoned to death in Pappureddiyapatti near Peraiyur on Sunday night.

The police arrested on K. Muthurajan (49), a local resident.

The complainant C. Mariyappan, 45, said that the local people were rearing cows, goats, poultry birds and dogs at their house.

On Sunday night, eight of the dogs, including the one belonging to the complainant, were found lying dead at different spots in the village.

Police investigation revealed that Muthurajan had poisoned the dogs.

Published - September 10, 2024 09:59 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.