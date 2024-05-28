Eight detained under Goondas Act

Eight youths, who were arrested in connection with the lobbing of Molotov cocktail on a house, were detained under Goondas Act.

The Molotov cocktail was thrown at a house in Kovilpatti on April 23 last and the police arrested eight persons – P. Shanmugaraj, 26, of Veeravanchi Nagar; J. Raja, 22, of Priyanka Nagar; B. Sudalaimuthu, 23, of Gandhi Nagar, all in Kovilpatti; M. Sanjay, 23 and his brother Narasimhan, 21 of Kayathar; R. Ganesh Kumar, 22, of Kadambur; A. Shanmugapandi, 23, and P. Arunkumar, 22 of Kuppannapuram - in this connection.

Following a report by DSP, Kovilpatti, Venkatesh, Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan recommended to Collector G. Lakshmipathy their detention under the Goondas Act. Subsequently, all the eight accused were detained. “We have detained 68 persons under the Goondas Act till date this year,” Mr. Balaji Saravanan said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.