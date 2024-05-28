GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Eight detained under Goondas Act

Published - May 28, 2024 08:06 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Eight youths, who were arrested in connection with the lobbing of Molotov cocktail on a house, were detained under Goondas Act.

The Molotov cocktail was thrown at a house in Kovilpatti on April 23 last and the police arrested eight persons – P. Shanmugaraj, 26, of Veeravanchi Nagar; J. Raja, 22, of Priyanka Nagar; B. Sudalaimuthu, 23, of Gandhi Nagar, all in Kovilpatti; M. Sanjay, 23 and his brother Narasimhan, 21 of Kayathar; R. Ganesh Kumar, 22, of Kadambur; A. Shanmugapandi, 23, and P. Arunkumar, 22 of Kuppannapuram - in this connection.

Following a report by DSP, Kovilpatti, Venkatesh, Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan recommended to Collector G. Lakshmipathy their detention under the Goondas Act.  Subsequently, all the eight accused were detained.  “We have detained 68 persons under the Goondas Act till date this year,” Mr. Balaji Saravanan said.

