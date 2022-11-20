Eight-day book Fair to begin in Thoothukudi from tomorrow

November 20, 2022 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector K. Senthil Raj displays a poster of the Thoothukudi Book Fair at old bus stand on Sunday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

An eight-day third edition of Thoothukudi Book Fair be conducted at AVM Kamalavel Mahal on Thoothukudi-Ettayapuram Road will begin from Tuesday, said Collector K Senthil Raj here on Sunday.

To popularise the book fair, the Collector and other officials and volunteers distributed pamphlets and pasted stickers on buses at the old bus stand. Speaking to reporters, the Collector said about 70 stalls would be put up at the fair with a collection of a wide range of books, novels and other publications from leading publishers. It would be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There would be talk shows, discourses and cultural events every day of the fair with the participation of noted writers and speakers. There would be competitions for school students too.

To attract more visitors to the book fair, a lucky draw would be conducted and the winners would get ₹1 lakh as first prize, ₹50,000 as second prize, and ₹25,000 as third prize. The book fair would come to a close on November 29.

