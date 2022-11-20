  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Eight-day book Fair to begin in Thoothukudi from tomorrow

November 20, 2022 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector K. Senthil Raj displays a poster of the Thoothukudi Book Fair at old bus stand on Sunday.

Collector K. Senthil Raj displays a poster of the Thoothukudi Book Fair at old bus stand on Sunday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

An eight-day third edition of Thoothukudi Book Fair be conducted at AVM Kamalavel Mahal on Thoothukudi-Ettayapuram Road will begin from Tuesday, said Collector K Senthil Raj here on Sunday.

To popularise the book fair, the Collector and other officials and volunteers distributed pamphlets and pasted stickers on buses at the old bus stand. Speaking to reporters, the Collector said about 70 stalls would be put up at the fair with a collection of a wide range of books, novels and other publications from leading publishers. It would be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There would be talk shows, discourses and cultural events every day of the fair with the participation of noted writers and speakers. There would be competitions for school students too.

To attract more visitors to the book fair, a lucky draw would be conducted and the winners would get ₹1 lakh as first prize, ₹50,000 as second prize, and ₹25,000 as third prize. The book fair would come to a close on November 29.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.