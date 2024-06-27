Eight children engaged in fishing activities rescued in Rameswaram

In a joint operation by the Fisheries, Labour and Child Protection Committee officials, eight children, who were allegedly engaged in fishing activities, were rescued on Thursday.

Following specific information, the team of officials monitored the arrival of the mechanised boats at the Rameswaram jetty on Thursday evening.

The officials said that around 800 boats had received tokens and close to 4,000 fishermen ventured into the sea on Wednesday.

On arrival, the team of officials took the children and inquiries showed that they had gone for fishing activity. After counselling, the children promised to go to school and stop coming for such jobs.

The officials said that they have imposed a fine of ₹20,000 each on eight boat owners for violation and also cut the subsidy component given for the diesel. The token issued to them for fishing was also withdrawn as a part of the punishment.

About a month ago, when the Sri Lankan Navy personnel had arrested fishermen from Tamil Nadu on charges of poaching, they found some people from the North East and other States figuring in the arrest. Very recently, a few refugees, who have come here from Sri Lanka for various reasons, were found to have gone for fishing.

A senior official from the Fisheries department said that they would deal with the violators strictly and enforce the laws in the interest of the fishermen.