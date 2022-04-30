Eight bullets recovered from moneylender’s house

Kovilpatti West police have recovered eight bullets from the house of a woman moneylender here and picked her up for interrogation.

The police said A. Anantha Valli of Srinivasaga Nagar in Kovilpatti had reportedly borrowed ₹15 lakh from moneylender Kutti of the same area at a lower interest to lend it to others at a higher rate of interest. When those who had borrowed money from Anantha Valli failed to repay the principal and the interest, Kutti exerted pressure on her to repay the ₹15 lakh immediately with the interest. As the pressure from Kutti became immense, Anantha Valli went underground.

Anantha Valli asked her in-laws to be in her house to ascertain the situation, but Kutti flushed them out and searched the house for money. As he found eight bullets in the house of Anantha Valli, Kutti alerted the police. The police searched for the revolver as they suspected that it could have been used by Anantha Valli’s husband Azhagu Pandi, who is already facing several cases.

Subsequently, the police picked up Anantha Valli for interrogation.