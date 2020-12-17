Eight Amma Minic Clinics opened in Theni district

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam dedicated various projects to the people, including the recently launched Amma Mini Clinic at eight locations across the district, on Thursday.
Speaking on the occasion at Palanichettipatti in Bodi constituency, he said the objective of the Amma Mini Clinic was that needy people, especially in rural pockets, can be diagnosed early. Trained doctors and para-medical team were available at the doorstep of the people.
With the support of doctors and para-medical teams, the COVID-19 had been brought under control in Tamil Nadu. After having learnt lessons from the pandemic, the government felt that healthcare was very important and hence Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami launched Amma Mini Clinics at 2,000 locations across Tamil Nadu. In Theni district, it had been planned to open 16 clinics in the four Assembly Constituencies, he said and appealed to the people to make the best use of the clinics.
A majority of the completed projects worth about ₹2 crore were dedicated to the people in the Bodi Assembly Constituency which included a Reverse Osmosis (RO) plant at Rasingapuram and Nagalapuram, anganwadi centres, a veterinary hospital.
Collector M. Pallavi Baldev, Theni MP P. Raveendranath, MLA S.T. K. Jakkayan and senior officials from the departments of revenue, rural development, public health and animal husbandry participated.
