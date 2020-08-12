EIA notification is pro-rich: MLA

Members of village panchayats and town panchayats in Padmanabhapuram Assembly constituency in Kanniyakumari district sent postcards to Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar against Environment Impact Assessment Notification 2020 in its present form.
Led by Padmanabhapuram MLA Mano Thangaraj, they said the EIA notification, available in English and Hindi, should also be made available in Tamil and other languages so that people from all the States could understand its content. It was in favour of the rich and the super rich, and against farmers, fishermen, tribal people and people living near areas where the rich establish their manufacturing units.
“The BJP government is pushing all anti-people projects and policies and actively going ahead with privatisation of public sector undertakings. It is aggressively selling the stakes in the profit-making public sector undertakings, all created by his predecessors over the past several decades. The Prime Minister is for the corporate companies and not for the poor,” said Mr. Mano Thangaraj.
As Padmanabhapuram constituency has 26 local bodies, 435 members of the civic bodies sent the postcards to the Union Minister.
