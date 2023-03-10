Efforts under way to keep all CCTVs in city alive ahead of Chithirai festival

March 10, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - Madurai

Madurai city police have embarked on an ambitious task of integrating 3,000-odd closed-circuit television cameras put up across the length and breadth of the city.

The city has got cameras installed by the city police and also those sponsored by local residents, traders and philanthropists. These cameras, in public places, have been installed over several years and were of different make and different configuration. Most of them are standalone camera network and their video footages can be reviewed by the police only on offline mode.

“We are trying to integrate the cameras through a common network and thereby their content could be viewed from the control room and from the chambers of the senior police officers,” said Commissioner of Police K.S. Narenthiran Nayar.

In the later stage, the city police have planned to introduce cameras with additional features that could provide query-specific visuals, he added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) V.V. Sai Praneeth said that as a first step survey of each and every camera installed in the city has been carried out.

“We have geo-tagged every camera with the details of longitude and latitude, street, police station jurisdiction. The numbering and indexing of the cameras have been completed. We also have details about the person, who is taking care of the particular camera/network along with their phone numbers,” Mr. Praneeth said.

With geo-tagging, senior police officials have the exact location of the cameras available on the mobile phones. “In the event of any crime or other incident, the police can locate the cameras at the spot from their mobile phone screens and also try to follow the nearby cameras to keep track of the accused or perpetrators of crime,” he explained. Similarly, the geo-tagging exercise is also providing a clarity on black spots in the city, which have not been covered adequately with cameras and try to put up some cameras at the earliest.

During the survey, the officials found that many of the cameras were not in working conditions. “It was due to snapping of overhead cable or due to problems in power supply. Our men are now on the job to make every camera functional,” he added.

Already CCTVs of all police stations and those at important stretches of roads, junctions are providing live visuals at the control room and chambers of senior police officers.

“We want to introduce latest technology in cameras and softwares which could help in tracking specific type/colour of vehicles during particular timings so that police need to go through huge hours of visuals. With those technology, the police could act swiftly to track accused,” Mr. Narenthiran said.

The immediate priority of the city police was to keep all CCTV cameras in working condition before Chithirai festival when lakhs of devotees would throng the arterials roads of the city.