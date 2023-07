July 09, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - Tenkasi

Tenkasi Collector Durai. Ravichandran, has instructed officials from Department of Horticulture and Depart of Agri Business to ensure increased sale of tomato through Uzhavar Santhais so that farmers got fair price for them. Based on the instruction, officials of the two departments are taking efforts to bring more tomatoes to the Uzhavar Santhais at Tenkasi and Sankarankoil through farmers. With no middlemen at the Uzhavar Santhais, the consumers would get tomatoes at fair price.