‘Efforts to accommodate candidates in respective States’

09 March 2021 20:03 IST

Madurai

National Board of Examinations will make efforts to ensure NEET-PG 2021 candidates from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry were allotted a testing centre in their respective States, if the required number of nodes were available.

In a letter addressed to Madurai MP, Su. Venkatesan, its Executive Director, Prof. Pawanindra Lal, said NBE will make all efforts to ensure that the candidate is allotted a testing centre in the State of correspondence address of the candidate who had opted for “Others”, based on the availability of the testing seats.

In case testing seat is not available in the State concerned due to logistic, administrative or other reasons, testing centre in a nearby State shall be allocated.

“Since, the examination is being conducted in SD-50 model considering the social distancing norms, every alternative seat is vacant,” the Executive Director said.

Appreciating the NBE’s concern with regard to make risk-free atmosphere for the candidates, Mr. Venkatesan, in his reply, wondered why proactive measures were not taken to increase the examination centres to accommodate all the candidates in their respective States.

He pointed out that it would be a risk for the candidates to travel to other States in the COVID-19 situation when restrictions are being tightened again making e-pass mandatory for some inter-State travel.