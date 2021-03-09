‘Efforts to accommodate candidates in respective States’

Madurai
National Board of Examinations will make efforts to ensure NEET-PG 2021 candidates from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry were allotted a testing centre in their respective States, if the required number of nodes were available.
In a letter addressed to Madurai MP, Su. Venkatesan, its Executive Director, Prof. Pawanindra Lal, said NBE will make all efforts to ensure that the candidate is allotted a testing centre in the State of correspondence address of the candidate who had opted for “Others”, based on the availability of the testing seats.
In case testing seat is not available in the State concerned due to logistic, administrative or other reasons, testing centre in a nearby State shall be allocated.
“Since, the examination is being conducted in SD-50 model considering the social distancing norms, every alternative seat is vacant,” the Executive Director said.
Appreciating the NBE’s concern with regard to make risk-free atmosphere for the candidates, Mr. Venkatesan, in his reply, wondered why proactive measures were not taken to increase the examination centres to accommodate all the candidates in their respective States.
He pointed out that it would be a risk for the candidates to travel to other States in the COVID-19 situation when restrictions are being tightened again making e-pass mandatory for some inter-State travel.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath