Steps to tackle short supply of oxygen, says Minister

Assembly Speaker M. Appavu (third from right) addresses a review meeting at Tirunelveli Collectorate on Thursday.

TIRUNELVELI

13 May 2021 21:31 IST

Speaker M. Appavu, Minister for Cooperation I. Periyasamy and Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu on Thursday reviewed anti-COVID-19 operations in the district to find more strategies to curb spread of the viral infection.

Speaking to reporters at the end of a review meeting with Collector V. Vishnu and other senior officials, Mr. Thangam Thennarasu said supply of 41 KL medical-grade liquid oxygen by neighbouring Kerala had stopped. Hence, alternative measures to ensure availability of oxygen for COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment in southern districts were being explored.

Even as the ‘Oxygen Express’ from Rourkela was expected to arrive in Tamil Nadu on Friday, steps had been taken to generate medical-grade oxygen in plants of Jindal Steel Works and Tamil Nadu Newsprints Limited.

“Though there is a ban on using industrial oxygen for other purposes, the present situation has compelled us to get medical-grade oxygen from all possible sources to save every COVID-19 patient under treatment in Tamil Nadu,” Mr. Thennarasu said.

The State Government would discuss with Kerala on restoration of oxygen supply to Tamil Nadu, he added.

Mr. Periyasamy said the meeting, which had decided to increase the number of COVID-19 tests, discussed in detail about meeting the oxygen requirement. The State government, which was keen on achieving ‘zero infection’ in all distrits, would extend all possible medical treatment to patients undergoing treatment for the viral infection.

Mr. Appavu said appointment of 200 more doctors in Tirunelveli district was discussed at the meeting to ensure early medical intervention and best possible treatment to COVID-19 patients. “Medical Officers attached to all primary health centres in the district have been advised to take samples if patients come to the PHCs with cough, cold and fever.”