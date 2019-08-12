Efforts on to identify land for bus port in Madurai: Minister

Efforts were under way to identify 60 acres of land to establish an integrated bus port in Madurai and construction work would start once the site was finalised, said Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar at the inaugural function of the second edition of Vibrant Tamil Nadu here on Monday.

The four-day international exhibition on food products and kitchen equipment is organised by Tamil Nadu Chamber Foundation. The Minister reaffirmed that the government was working towards setting up a trade centre, a long-pending demand of the city.

Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Rameswar Teli, in his address, said that the Centre would help in setting up a mega food park in the State by providing investment subsidy to the entrepreneurs. Member of Parliament (Theni) O. P. Raveendranath Kumar and MLAs from Melur, Usilampatti and Sholavandan participated in the function.

S. Rethinavelu, Creative Head of the expo, said the food processing policy of the State had proposed to increase the share of processed food sector, especially that of fruits and vegetables, to 10% from 2% in August 2018 when the policy was formulated. “We request the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) to set up a regional office in Tamil Nadu, preferably in Madurai, to reach that target,” he said.

Mr. Raveendranath Kumar, in his address, said he would strive for establishing the APEDA office in Madurai.

The exhibition has over 200 stalls set up by farmers, food processing entrepreneurs and traders from across the State.

An array of products from farm to the final product, including food commodities, food products and industrial kitchen equipment are on display. The expo saw several stalls exhibiting innovative kitchen equipment. Combi oven, a cooking equipment, which can cook upto seven dishes simultaneously and a sample separator for milling paddy from rice were also on display.

“The idli batter dropping machine will be useful for the hoteliers as they can fix the measurement for the batter in the fully automated machine,” said Jaanagi Pradeep, a stall owner. Several stalls showcased native paddy varieties, millets, organic cooking oil and spices.

"The first edition of Vibrant Tamil Nadu received committed orders for export of goods worth ₹172 crore. This year, we expect the figure to reach ₹200 crore," said Mr. Rethinavelu.