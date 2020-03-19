Efforts on to check spread of virus

Collector Sandeep Nanduri inspected the anti-COVID-19 operations here on Thursday.

During chat with reporters at the temporary bus-stand on Thursday, he said the corporation had installed taps with soap at two places in the bus terminus to enable passengers wash their hands.

A thermal scanner is used to check temperature of commuters. Disinfectants are being sprayed in and outside buses on arrival and similar exercise is being carried out in Collectorate, corporation office and Government Medical College Hospital where people come in large number everyday.

All schools, colleges, gyms, shopping malls, playgrounds and parks were closed. A total of 48 persons who had returned from abroad were in ‘house quarantine’ and they would be monitored for 28 days. A control room established at the Collectorate can be contacted via 0461 – 2340101 to get assistance including special ambulance service to take patients with symptoms of viral infection. Self-help group women had been trained in preparing masks and sanitiser, which will be available to the public shortly.

“As textile showrooms and jewellery shops are attracting huge crowd, we’re considering possibility of closing down these shops also. If owners of these shops resist, we’ll close them down forcibly. He warned that stern action would be taken against schools that conduct special classes.

Corporation Commissioner V.P. Jayaseelan was present.

Silas Jeyamani, Resident Medical Officer, Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital, addressed teaching and non-teaching staff of VOC College on COVID-19 as part of the awareness programme.