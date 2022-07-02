Efforts on to attach ill-gotten properties of loan sharks, says DGP

Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu addressing a meeting of top police officers at Tirunelveli on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SHAIKMOHIDEEN A

The Tamil Nadu Police, which has launched a special drive against loan sharks across the State to weed out usury, has taken steps to attach the properties of these lenders, General of Police C. Sylendra Babu has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Mr. Sylendra Babu said 171 cases had been registered across Tamil Nadu on the receipt of 238 petitions pertaining to usury. After prima facie evidence was established, 76 usurers had been arrested.

More, importantly, Tamil Nadu police had taken steps to attach the properties amassed by the usurers through moneylending, the DGP said.

The DGP lauded the efforts of Inspector General of Police, South Zone, Asra Garg in curbing ganga smuggling and peddling in southern Tamil Nadu by initiating stringent action including freezing of their bank accounts and that of their family members and close relatives. Moreover, he has also attached the properties of the ganja smugglers and the peddlers, the DGP said.

“We’ve replicated Mr. Asra Garg’s model across the State to crush ganja smuggling and peddling in Tamil Nadu. Since we’ve eradicated ganja cultivation in Tamil Nadu, steps have been intensified to prevent the smuggling of the contraband from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha by train by deploying sniffer dogs in Chennai, Coimbatore and Salem railway junctions,” Mr. Sylendra Babu informed.

The DGP chaired a meeting at the Tirunelveli City Police Commissionerate to review the law and order situation in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts and the action taken in the cases pertaining to crime against women and children, murder, attempt to murder, rice smugglers, burglars and the accused of organized crimes, detention of anti-social elements under the Goondas Act etc.

He honoured 68 police officers and the policemen for their meritorious services.

Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City, Avinash Kumar, DIG, Tirunelveli Range, Pravesh Kumar, Superintendents of Police P. Saravanan of Tirunelveli, L. Balaji Saravanan of Thoothukudi, R. Krishnaraj of Tenkasi and D.N. Hari Kiran Prasad of Kanniyakumari, Deputy Commissioners of Police V.R. Srinivasan of Tirunelveli East, K. Saravanakumar of Tirunelveli West and G.S. Anita of Headquarters participated in the review meeting.