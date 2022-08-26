Efforts on for daily supply of drinking water

Corporation council meeting under way in Thoothukudi on Friday.

THOOTHUKUDI

The corporation is taking steps to ensure supply of drinking water everyday to the residents, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy has said while chairing the corporation council meeting here on Friday.

Councillors said the drinking water, being supplied to the residents in odd hours, should be supplied at ‘comfortable hours’ and give sufficient supply to the areas where domestic connections are huge in number.

Mr. Jegan said the corporation was distributing 60 million litres of drinking water a day since 4 a.m. through 30 overhead tanks on getting water from Vallanadu pumping station.

“Since trial run for giving drinking water everyday to the residents is going on, the regular supply will begin soon after the technical glitches, if any, are addressed. The public should cooperate with the corporation by not wasting the precious drinking water so that daily supply of drinking water can be sustained,” Mr. Jegan said.

One of the resolutions passed in today’s council meeting empowers the corporation officials to increase the fine being collected from the owners of the impounded stray cattle by 100%. “Since the owners pay the trivial amount to get back their domestic animals kept in the ‘goshala’ where the impounded cattle are handled over by the corporation, they don’t feel the pinch. So, the fine is being doubled,” said Mr. Jegan.

The councillors expressed displeasure over collecting exorbitant fee for cremating bodies in the corporation’s cremation ground, which is being run by a voluntary organisation. Since the corporation was maintaining the cremation ground and the voluntary organisation was only operating it, the urban civic body should fix a minimum amount for cremating bodies, they said.

Commissioner T. Charusree, City Engineer Ruben Suresh Ponniah and City Health Officer Arun Kumar were present.