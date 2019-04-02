Efforts on for 100 % polling in Theni

Hoisting a giant balloon from the roof top of a building near old bus stand here on Tuesday, Collector and Returning Officer M. Pallavi Baldev urged voters to cast their votes without fail on April 18.

The Election Commission of India has made elaborate arrangements to ensure that every eligible voter is included the voter list. It is every body’s right and a duty, she said after launching the campaign.

The district administration had conducted a number of awareness programmes including events for youngsters, differently abled persons and senior citizens.

Stage set

Adequate care had been taken to facilitate smooth voting by visually challenged people, Ms. Pallavi Baldev said and added that volunteers would help the people to exercise their franchise.

The district, with the support of a number of educational institutions, service organisations and NGOs had extensively campaigned through bill boards and street plays and media for 100 % voting. She hoped it was achieved with full support of voters.

Officials have been displaying the functioning of EVMs and merits of VVPAT machines at select points. So, people should not shirk from their responsibility, the Returning Officer said.