Efforts being made to secure release of fishermen: HC told

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday disposed of a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the Centre and the State government to take appropriate steps to ensure the release of 26 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu arrested by the Sri Lankan authorities recently on the charges of poaching in the island’s waters, after the court was told that efforts were being made.

The court was hearing the petition filed by G. Thirumurugan of Ramanathapuram. The petitioner said that 26 Indian fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan authorities on the charges of poaching in Sri Lankan waters. He sought a direction to the Centre and the State government to ensure that legal assistance was provided to the arrested fishermen and to take appropriate steps for the release of the fisherman and their seized boats from the custody of Sri Lanka.

The Centre submitted that efforts were being made to resolve the issue amicably. Even in earlier instances, the fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan authorities were released through diplomatic efforts. The State government also told the court that efforts were being made in this regard.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and G. Arul Murugan observed that diplomatic steps were being taken. Since the issue involves another country, no direction can be issued, the court said. The court observed that earnest efforts would be taken by the Centre to ensure that the arrested fishermen will be released at the earliest.

