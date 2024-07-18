GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Efforts being made to secure release of fishermen: HC told

Published - July 18, 2024 09:41 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday disposed of a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the Centre and the State government to take appropriate steps to ensure the release of 26 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu arrested by the Sri Lankan authorities recently on the charges of poaching in the island’s waters, after the court was told that efforts were being made.

The court was hearing the petition filed by G. Thirumurugan of Ramanathapuram. The petitioner said that 26 Indian fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan authorities on the charges of poaching in Sri Lankan waters. He sought a direction to the Centre and the State government to ensure that legal assistance was provided to the arrested fishermen and to take appropriate steps for the release of the fisherman and their seized boats from the custody of Sri Lanka.

The Centre submitted that efforts were being made to resolve the issue amicably. Even in earlier instances, the fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan authorities were released through diplomatic efforts. The State government also told the court that efforts were being made in this regard.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and G. Arul Murugan observed that diplomatic steps were being taken. Since the issue involves another country, no direction can be issued, the court said. The court observed that earnest efforts would be taken by the Centre to ensure that the arrested fishermen will be released at the earliest.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.