ADVERTISEMENT

Efficient operation of the ports is crucial to boost global trade, says FIEO president

Published - November 23, 2024 09:45 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Development of seamless and efficient infrastructure is possible only by fostering cooperation among port officials, customs authorities, and exporters, says FIEO president Ashwani Kumar

The Hindu Bureau

Ashwani Kumar, President, Federation of Indian Export Organisation, New Delhi, giving away an award to an exporter at an event organised by Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Thoothukudi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Ashwani Kumar, president of the Federation of Indian Exports Organisation (FIEO), emphasised on the crucial role of efficient port operation in facilitating global trade.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was participating as chief guest at an award ceremony for the best port users and exporters organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) in Thoothukudi on Saturday.

Mr. Kumar said: “By fostering cooperation among port officials, customs authorities, and exporters we can create a seamless and efficient infrastructure.” With the initiatives from the V.O. Chidambaranar Port and ICCI, significant milestones could be achieved in India’s export development.

ADVERTISEMENT

D.R. Koddeswaran, president, ICCI Tuticorin, highlighted the new green lane road from Nagapattinam to Thoothukudi, where existing four lanes were expanded to six lanes which would significantly improve the transport of goods through roadways. He said the airport expansion project in Thoothukudi was nearing completion and it was expected to attract more business to the region.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ICCI awards were presented under six categories such as Best Port User, Export Appreciation, Industrial Appreciation, Super Brand Made in Thoothukudi, Container Terminals Service Appreciation and an Honorary Award.

In a memorandum submitted to the FIEO, the ICCI sought the establishment of an additional drug controller at the Tuticorin port for the smooth clearance, setting up of NABL accredited labs and textile testing facilities for commodity testing and opening of the long-awaited spices board office in Thoothukudi to expedite shipments from the Tuticorin port.

Israr Ahmed, vice-president of FIEO, and K. Ponvenkatesh, Secretary of ICCI, Tuticorin, were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US