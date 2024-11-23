Efficient operation of the ports is crucial to boost global trade, says FIEO president

Ashwani Kumar, president of the Federation of Indian Exports Organisation (FIEO), emphasised on the crucial role of efficient port operation in facilitating global trade.

He was participating as chief guest at an award ceremony for the best port users and exporters organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) in Thoothukudi on Saturday.

Mr. Kumar said: “By fostering cooperation among port officials, customs authorities, and exporters we can create a seamless and efficient infrastructure.” With the initiatives from the V.O. Chidambaranar Port and ICCI, significant milestones could be achieved in India’s export development.

D.R. Koddeswaran, president, ICCI Tuticorin, highlighted the new green lane road from Nagapattinam to Thoothukudi, where existing four lanes were expanded to six lanes which would significantly improve the transport of goods through roadways. He said the airport expansion project in Thoothukudi was nearing completion and it was expected to attract more business to the region.

ICCI awards were presented under six categories such as Best Port User, Export Appreciation, Industrial Appreciation, Super Brand Made in Thoothukudi, Container Terminals Service Appreciation and an Honorary Award.

In a memorandum submitted to the FIEO, the ICCI sought the establishment of an additional drug controller at the Tuticorin port for the smooth clearance, setting up of NABL accredited labs and textile testing facilities for commodity testing and opening of the long-awaited spices board office in Thoothukudi to expedite shipments from the Tuticorin port.

Israr Ahmed, vice-president of FIEO, and K. Ponvenkatesh, Secretary of ICCI, Tuticorin, were present.