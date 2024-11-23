 />

November 23, 2024e-Paper

Efficient operation of the ports is crucial to boost global trade, says FIEO president

Development of seamless and efficient infrastructure is possible only by fostering cooperation among port officials, customs authorities, and exporters, says FIEO president Ashwani Kumar

Published - November 23, 2024 09:45 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Ashwani Kumar, President, Federation of Indian Export Organisation, New Delhi, giving away an award to an exporter at an event organised by Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Thoothukudi on Saturday.

Ashwani Kumar, President, Federation of Indian Export Organisation, New Delhi, giving away an award to an exporter at an event organised by Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Thoothukudi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Ashwani Kumar, president of the Federation of Indian Exports Organisation (FIEO), emphasised on the crucial role of efficient port operation in facilitating global trade.

He was participating as chief guest at an award ceremony for the best port users and exporters organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) in Thoothukudi on Saturday.

Mr. Kumar said: “By fostering cooperation among port officials, customs authorities, and exporters we can create a seamless and efficient infrastructure.” With the initiatives from the V.O. Chidambaranar Port and ICCI, significant milestones could be achieved in India’s export development.

D.R. Koddeswaran, president, ICCI Tuticorin, highlighted the new green lane road from Nagapattinam to Thoothukudi, where existing four lanes were expanded to six lanes which would significantly improve the transport of goods through roadways. He said the airport expansion project in Thoothukudi was nearing completion and it was expected to attract more business to the region.

ICCI awards were presented under six categories such as Best Port User, Export Appreciation, Industrial Appreciation, Super Brand Made in Thoothukudi, Container Terminals Service Appreciation and an Honorary Award.

In a memorandum submitted to the FIEO, the ICCI sought the establishment of an additional drug controller at the Tuticorin port for the smooth clearance, setting up of NABL accredited labs and textile testing facilities for commodity testing and opening of the long-awaited spices board office in Thoothukudi to expedite shipments from the Tuticorin port.

Israr Ahmed, vice-president of FIEO, and K. Ponvenkatesh, Secretary of ICCI, Tuticorin, were present.

Published - November 23, 2024 09:45 pm IST

Related Topics

Tirunelveli / international (foreign) trade / waterway and maritime transport / exports

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.