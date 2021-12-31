Effective policing made Madurai city peaceful in 2021: CoP

Madurai

A combination of effective policing, usage of advanced technologies, deployment of adequate precautionary measures, and stringent action against anti-social elements has ensured lesser number of murders, with no revenge murders in the city during 2021, according to Madurai City Police.

While 1,550 history-sheeted rowdy elements were kept under a close watch and 1,024 were arrested, 569 of them were bound over under Section 110 of Code of Criminal Procedure. The sustained action against the anti-social elements resulted in only 35 murders, two lesser than previous year.

“None of them was revenge murder or murder among rowdy elements,” the Commissioner of Police, Prem Anand Sinha, said in a statement. He added that all those murders were due to family disputes, petty quarrels in neighbours.

Out of the 37 murders reported in 2020, three were revenge murders and two rowdy murders. Similarly out of 42 murders in 2019, five were revenge murders and four revenge murders.

Visible policing also resulted in no case of murder for gain in 2021. The city police were able to detect 481 out of 733 robbery and theft cases and properties worth ₹ 2 crore were recovered.

Effective policing has made the city peaceful in 2021, he said.

A total of 179 two-wheelers and 500 mobile phones, which were reported stolen and missed during the year, were detected and handed over to the owners.

Around 1,000 kg of ganja was seized and 587 drug pedlars were arrested. A total of 81 rowdy elements were detained under the Goondas Act, the statement said.

Increased patrolling and sustained vigil on city roads with 11,500 CCTV cameras at 2,500 important junctions and public places have ensured effective surveillance round the clock.