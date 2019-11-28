Madurai

‘Effective grievance mechanism at GHs needed’

MADURAI

A public interest litigation petition filed before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday sought a direction to the State to ensure an effective public grievance handling mechanism at government hospitals.

A Division Bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and R. Tharani sought a response from the State in the case and adjourned the hearing till January 2020. The petition was filed by K. Saravana Kumar of Tirumangalam.

The petitioner said the government hospitals in all districts were not modernised and this led to the common man preferring private hospitals for health care and treatment. He complained that a common man could not find important details on government hospital websites.

Vital information should be updated on the hospital websites and effective grievance handling mechanism should be ensured in all government hospitals, he said.

