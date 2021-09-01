Educational institutions open with COVID-19 precautionary measures in place

Students’ body temperature was checked and isolation rooms had been kept ready in all schools and colleges

Happy scenes were witnessed on school and college premises on Wednesday as students returned to their educational institutions after a long pandemic-induced lockdown.

Since schools and colleges were set to reopen from Wednesday, local bodies had been instructed to disinfect the premises of all educational institutions before Tuesday. The task was completed under the supervision of local administration department officials.

While the students’ body temperature was checked at the entrance of schools and colleges with thermal scanners, they were also asked if any of their family members or neighbours had COVID-19 symptoms. Isolation rooms had been kept ready in all schools and the colleges. Only two students were allowed to sit in a bench as only 50% of the students were allowed to attend the class on turn basis.

Since the Department of School Education has prepared a ‘Health Profile’ format for the students and the teachers, the forms were filled up by them. The students also submitted the consent given by the parents for allowing them to attend classes.

In Tirunelveli, 319 schools reopened while 248 schools functioned in Tenkasi.

Collector V. Vishnu, who visited Schaffter Higher Secondary School and Kallanai Corporation Higher Secondary School to review the implementation of standard operating procedure, said the heads of all the educational institutions had been instructed to strictly follow the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour on their premises while allowing only 50% of the students every day. The students had been instructed to wear masks, maintain physical distancing and wash their hands with soap or sanitiser frequently.

Even as 90% of the teachers and the non-teaching staff of the schools had been vaccinated, the remaining teachers and the parents had been advised to get inoculated through special camps to be organised at the educational institutions.

The district administration had deployed 13 special teams with officials drawn from the Departments of Public Health, Education, Revenue and the Local Administration to monitor the functioning of the schools and the colleges.

Mr. Vishnu said 5.37 lakh persons had been vaccinated in the district even as Covishield and Covaxin doses had been stocked adequately. “To increase the rate of vaccination, 50 mobile units for administering vaccines in rural areas have been deployed from Wednesday,” he said.

Chief Educational Officer C. Muthukrishnan accompanied the Collector.

In Thoothukudi, 328 of the 329 schools started functioning on Wednesday. “Since two teachers of the Government Higher Secondary School in Mudivaithanenthal tested positive for COVID-19, the school will start functioning from next Monday,” said sources in the Department of Education.

In Kanniyakumari, Collector M. Aravind visited SLB Government Higher Secondary School and Kavimani Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Nagercoil as 483 schools reopened on Wednesday.

Teachers of all the schools, professors, non-teaching staff and college students were asked to bring their vaccination certificates on Wednesday.

“Students from Kerala, who are studying in the schools and the colleges in Kanniyakumari district have been requested not to come. Hence, they would continue their online classes,” Mr. Aravind said.

The Collector said 21,000 persons were being vaccinated in the district every day even as 70,000 doses had been stocked. Round-the-clock vaccination centre had been started in the Government Medical College Hospital in Aasaaripallam.