‘Illam Thaedi Kalvi Thittam’ launched

Special Correspondent

THOOTHUKUDI

Collector K. Senthil Raj launched the ‘Illam Thaedi Kalvi Thittam’ on Tuesday for the benefit of 30,520 students in the first phase.

He said a total of 1,526trained volunteers would be involved in the scheme, which was launched for the benefit of the students whose education had been hampered by COVID-19 outbreak.

“We’re planning to reach over 1.28 lakh students studying in 712 government schools and 857 government-aided schools,” he said.

Corporation Commissioner T. Charusree and Chief Educational Officer Balathandaythapani were present.