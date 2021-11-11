Infrastructure in schools to be improved: Minister

RAMANATHAPURAM

11 November 2021 20:08 IST

The State government would give everything possible and required for Ramanathapuram district. It would not be described as “backward” any more, said School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi here on Thursday.

Speaking after inaugurating new classrooms in an additional building at a government school in Parthibanoor near Paramakudi block, he said that many speakers (at the function) pointed out that the district was “backward.” But it would become progressive and the Education Department would set the tone towards this goal. Steps were being taken to upgrade government schools from high to higher secondary. There were representations from many parts of the State in this regard. A final decision would be taken after consulting the Chief Minister.

The objective was to rope in dropouts and make them pursue higher education and give them the best coaching practice as the government schools had experienced teachers in many disciplines, Mr. Mahesh said and wished that the alumnae from the government schools contributed liberally and voluntarily towards building infrastructure for the students.

He said that after the pandemic, schools have just reopened. The idea was to make the students feel at home in the campus and apprehensions about the pandemic had to go. Under such circumstances, it had been decided to dispense with quarterly and half yearly examinations and instead have revision examinations. This, according to experts, would ease the pressure from the children to a great extent.

Collector Shankar Lal Kumawat presided. Ramanathapuram MP Nawaz Kani, School Education Department officials, MLAs and former ministers and elected representatives participated. On the occasion, a philanthropist Hidayathullah was honoured by Mr Mahesh, who was instrumental in providing the infrastructure. The minister requested him to build more such facilities in the district.