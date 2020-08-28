Education of the poor was his priority

As we call him on his mobile phone, ‘Ozhimayamaana ethirkaalam en ullaththil therikirathu…’ in late T.M. Soundararajan’s refreshing voice would enthral the caller for a few seconds before Mr. Vasanthakumar, in a brisk voice, answering the call.

After the usual exchange of pleasantries, Vasanthakumar would immediately move on to understand the problem, if any, in his constituency.

When he represented Nanguneri Assembly constituency between 2006 and 2011, Vasanthakumar, an ardent follower of late Chief Minister K. Kamaraj, created ‘evening schools’ in more than 100 villages under this segment for conducting special coaching classes to the children from poor families. He ‘appointed’ unemployed graduates with bachelor of education degrees in these ‘evening schools,’ mostly women, to teach children between 5 p.m. and 7.30 p.m., and paid their salary.

The ‘evening schools’ were reopened when he was elected again to the Assembly from the constituency in 2016 and the schools are functioning even after he resigned the post to successfully contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Kanniyakumari.

Vasanthakumar was funding studies of close to 50 poor students from Nanguneri constituency, all pursuing their higher studies in arts and science colleges, polytechnics and engineering colleges.

While addressing a party meeting organised during the run-up to 2016 Assembly polls, he said: “I believe Kamaraj is not an ordinary man. He is a God as he accorded highest priority to education of rural children. I, a devotee of that great man, will continue to support education of poor children till the end.”

When the High Court directed the State government to uproot the thorny Prosopis juliflora, an invasive species, across Tamil Nadu, he purchased an earthmover for ₹ 29 lakh from his personal funds. He also bore the recurring expenditure like wages for the operator, fuel, repairing charges, if any, to weed out this invasive species from all places in his Nanguneri constituency. The equipment was used to remove these thorny shrubs grown abundantly in private properties also without causing any expenditure to owners of these lands.

After the removal of Prosopis juliflora was stopped, the earthmover was used to desilt irrigation tanks and supply channels. During his tenure as the legislator, Vasanthakumar, with his personal funds, desilted 52 rain-fed and systemised irrigation tanks and a good number of supply channels associated with these water bodies.

Apart from releasing funds from the MLAs constituency development fund, he had spent more than ₹ 2 crore from his personal funds for constructing school buildings in his constituency.

Though he was keen on reviving the Nanguneri Multi-product Special Economic Zone that came into existence in 2001 towards the fag end of DMK regime, all his attempts went in vain due to non-cooperation of governments between 2006 and 2011 even though Congress’ electoral ally DMK was in power and 2016.