‘Education should make students better human beings’

Published - September 28, 2024 06:01 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
P. B. Prince Gajendra Babu, general secretary, State Platform for Common School System - Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN), speaking at the training course on human rights for students organised by SOCO Trust in Madurai on Friday.

P. B. Prince Gajendra Babu, general secretary, State Platform for Common School System - Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN), speaking at the training course on human rights for students organised by SOCO Trust in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Criticising the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, General Secretary of the State Platform for Common School System-Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN) P.B. Prince Gajendra Babu said that through education one should become a better human being and it can be achieved only when students from different backgrounds come together and learn.

Delivering a lecture on ‘Right to Education is a Component of Human Rights’ at the 15-day training course conducted by SOCO Trust, here on Friday, he said that the goal of education cannot be achieved through a campus-less study, which may become a reality if NEP is adopted.

He said that a campus-less study will drive students towards self finance courses and there was an apprehension that there will not be a single institute which will be fully funded by the State and there will be no permanent staff. This was against Human Rights and education was a component of Human Rights, he said.

“When education is provided through State funded schools students from different backgrounds come together to learn. They gain confidence and learn to overcome difficulties. But, in a campus-less study, a student will only be an isolated individual and a consumer”, he said.

S. Selva Gomathi of the SOCO Trust also spoke at the event.

