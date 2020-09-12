Education should be made a State subject by de-linking it from the concurrent list to give autonomy to the States on education matters, said DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin here on Saturday.
After consoling family members of Jothi Sri Durga, a NEET aspirant, who committed suicide, he handed over ₹5 lakh to her parents. He regretted that every year few students were losing their life due to NEET. “NEET creates inequality as poor students cannot afford costly coaching centres,” he said.
Stating that both former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa had opposed NEET, he said that the present government was executing the diktats of Prime Minister’s Narendra Modi.
“Ministers were meeting the Prime Minister only to save their government and not to stop NEET,” he said. When the government was able to impress upon the Centre to remove the legal hurdle created by Supreme Court in conducting jallikattu, why is not doing the same with respect to NEET, he said.
Appealing to the students to appear for the Sunday’s NEET exam with all courage, he said students should wait for the DMK to come back to power to scrap the test.
DMK leaders from Madurai, P. Moorthy and G. Thalapathi, accompanied him.
