HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Education officials asked to act swiftly on contempt of court cases

September 13, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

District Elementary Education Officers have been instructed to expeditiously dispose of contempt of court cases and also to act immediately on directions issued by courts with respect to cases related to teachers and employees.

Director of Elementary Education S. Kannappan chaired a review meeting with 24 DEEOs from 14 districts under the jurisdiction of Madurai Bench of Madras High Court here on Monday. He instructed the officials to act as per instructions of the Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary of School Education.

While officials should make efforts to dispose of contempt of court cases at the earliest, they should conduct periodical review meetings to act on directions of courts in cases pertaining to teachers and employees of the department. The action should be time-bound based on the Government Orders, he said.

Deputy Director of Elementary Education - Law R. Swaminathan and Legal Officer C. Subbulakshmi were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.