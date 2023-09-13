Education officials asked to act swiftly on contempt of court cases

September 13, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST

District Elementary Education Officers have been instructed to expeditiously dispose of contempt of court cases and also to act immediately on directions issued by courts with respect to cases related to teachers and employees.

Director of Elementary Education S. Kannappan chaired a review meeting with 24 DEEOs from 14 districts under the jurisdiction of Madurai Bench of Madras High Court here on Monday. He instructed the officials to act as per instructions of the Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary of School Education.

While officials should make efforts to dispose of contempt of court cases at the earliest, they should conduct periodical review meetings to act on directions of courts in cases pertaining to teachers and employees of the department. The action should be time-bound based on the Government Orders, he said.

Deputy Director of Elementary Education - Law R. Swaminathan and Legal Officer C. Subbulakshmi were present.