Education must make informed and compassionate individuals: Minister

June 01, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST

The importance of education was in developing informed and compassionate individuals who contribute positively to society, said Minister for Information Technology Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.

Addressing the Graduation Day of Madurai Kamaraj University College here on Thursday, he said the purpose of higher education extended beyond creating employment opportunities - it should make good citizens. The college years were often transformative, with students venturing far from home and experiencing new things.

Recalling that during his college days, only 4,000 engineering graduates used to pass out from Tamil Nadu. But, over the years, the number of colleges had increased manifold and at least 1.5 lakh seats were on offer. Growth in the education sector signified improved access to education and democratisation of opportunities. For first-generation studentsm who could not have a person to guide them, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has introduced ‘Nan Mudhalvan’ scheme to provide career guidance and skill training to students.

Emphasising that failure was a natural part of life, he said that perseverance, courage, and a determined mindset were the qualities that differentiated successful people from others. Individuals who had made a positive impact on others were more likely to perceive their lives as fulfilling and happy.

He encouraged the students to become productive members of society, while also acknowledging and appreciating the role of parents and teachers in their life.

Over 800 students received their degrees on the occasion in the presence of Vice-Chancellor J. Kumar and Principal (incharge) Buvaneswaran.