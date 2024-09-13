Education loans, MSME assistance disbursed

Education loans and subsidised loans for micro, small and medium industries to the tune of ₹112.99 crore were given to beneficiaries here on Friday.

Handing over the loan sanction orders to the beneficiaries, Collector A.K. Kamal Kishore said applications for sanctioning education loans were collected from the students in every taluk from August 27 to September 4 through Vidyalakshmi and Jan Samarth portals. Following scrutiny, 120 applicants have been given ₹5.15 crore education loan to pursue their higher studies.

He appealed to the students not to drop out due to poverty as they can avail education loans to pursue the course of their choice and based on the marks they have scored. “If you get decent educational qualification, you can get good job with attractive package for leading proper life,” the Collector said.

Similarly, ₹107.84 crore was given as loans to 2,713 micro, small and medium entrepreneurs in Tenkasi district which has been given the target of disbursing ₹1,809.86 crore to MSMEs.

“The students and the entrepreneurs should make best use of the loans to meet their needs. Since the district has been blessed with abundant resources and infrastructure, the young entrepreneurs should establish their business ventures with the loans,” Mr. Kamal Kishore said.

MLAs S. Palani Nadar of Tenkasi and E. Raja of Sankarankovil were present.

