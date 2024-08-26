Education loan special camps to be held in Tirunelveli district

The district administration has proposed to organise education loan special camps across Tirunelveli for seven days in phases, and the first of the series will be held at Valliyoor on August 28.

According to Collector K.P. Karthikeyan, students’ admission in colleges, especially in engineering colleges, has increased in the district even as the number of students flying out of the country for higher education in universities of developed countries has recorded significant growth in recent years. Since most of the intelligent students are not from affluent background, the district administration, in association with Lead Bank (Indian Overseas Bank), organises special camps at seven places to help them.

While the first education loan special camp will be held at Valliyoor Block Development meeting hall in Valliyoor on August 28 for the benefit of local students, a similar camp will be conducted at Radhapuram Block Development meeting hall at Radhapuram on August 29.

For Cheranmahadevi and Paappaakudi area students, the camp will be conducted at Cheranmahadevi block development meeting hall on September 3 and at Ambasamudram block development meeting hall on September 4. Students from Maanur block can participate in the loan camp to be held at Maanur block development meeting hall on September 5 and the camp for Kalakkad area students will be held at Kalakkad block development meeting hall on September 10.

The loan mela for Nanguneri will be held on September 11 in Nanguneri block development meeting hall and the meeting for students from Palayamkottai will be organised at St. Francis Xavier Engineering College, Vannarpet, on September 12.

“Students waiting for education loans after securing admission in arts and science, engineering, medicine, nursing, polytechnic colleges, Industrial Training Institutes and law colleges should make use of the special camps for getting the assistance for pursuing their higher studies,” he said.

The Collector said there would be no need for CIBIL score for availing education loan up to ₹4 lakh and the applicants need not furnish surety for loans up to ₹7.50 lakh. While students eligible for interest subsidy should apply through www.jansamarth.in, others should apply via www.vidyalakshmi.co.in along with the documents required for getting the education loan.

“Those who have applied through these portals can participate in the education loan special camps on their own along with the documents specified,” the Collector said.

Students who cannot upload their loan application along with the documents should bring to the camp the copies of their Aadhaar card, family card, PAN card, transfer certificate, SSLC, Plus Two and undergraduate mark statement, income certificate, community certificate, nativity certificate, first graduate certificate, admission order obtained after participating in the counseling, college admission letter, college tuition fee structure etc. More importantly, the applicants’ parents should also participate in this camp along with the applicant.

For more information, the students may contact 0462 – 2986989, the Collector said.