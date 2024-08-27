Education loan special camps to be held at give places in Tenkasi district

The district administration has proposed to organise education loan special camps at five places from Wednesday (August 28). The camps will be held at the Block Development offices between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

According to Collector A.K. Kamal Kishore, the first camp will be conducted at the Tenkasi on Wednesday for students from Tenkasi and Shencottai taluks. The second camp will be held at Kadayam on Thursday for students from Kadayam taluk. The third camp will be conducted at Kadayanallur on Friday for students from Kadayanallur taluk. and the fourth camp at Keezhapavoor on September 3 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for benefiting students from Alangulam and Keezhapavoor taluks.

The last camp will be held in Sankarankoil on September 4 for students of Sankarankoil, Kuruvikulam and Melaneelithanallur area students.

The students can make of these camps to get loans for pursuing their higher studies in arts, science, engineering, diploma, medicine, veterinary, dental, agriculture, law, nursing and all government-approved educational programmes with duration of not less than three years.

“Even students belonging to Tenkasi district but studying in other districts, States and the countries can make use of these camps by providing mandatory documents, including mark statements up to last academic year,” Mr. Kishore said.

