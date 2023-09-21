ADVERTISEMENT

Education loan of ₹4.11 crore given to 91 students in Virudhunagar

September 21, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

Sanction orders for education loan to the tune of ₹4.11 crore for 91 students pursuing higher education were handed over at an education loan mela organised by the Virudhunagar district administration on Thursday.

Collector V.P. Jayaseelan handed over the sanction orders to the students.

Applications seeking education loan for ₹4.88 crore were received from 114 students at the mela.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said the loan mela was conducted to ensure that economic reasons should not pose any hurdle for students to pursue higher education. Education loan given by various nationalised and private banks would cover tuition fees, college fees and hostel fees.

The mela was organised to ensure hassle-free processing of loan applications with proper guidance and provision of loans at the eearliest.

Registration of students seeking education loans through www.vidyalakshmi.com portal was done at the mela in which Lead Bank Manager and managers of all banks and other officials were present.

The Collector said those student who missed participating in the mela could take part in melas to be held in Octoter and November and get education loan.

Lead Bank Manager Pandiselvan was present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US