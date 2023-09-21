HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Education loan of ₹4.11 crore given to 91 students in Virudhunagar

September 21, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

Sanction orders for education loan to the tune of ₹4.11 crore for 91 students pursuing higher education were handed over at an education loan mela organised by the Virudhunagar district administration on Thursday.

Collector V.P. Jayaseelan handed over the sanction orders to the students.

Applications seeking education loan for ₹4.88 crore were received from 114 students at the mela.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said the loan mela was conducted to ensure that economic reasons should not pose any hurdle for students to pursue higher education. Education loan given by various nationalised and private banks would cover tuition fees, college fees and hostel fees.

The mela was organised to ensure hassle-free processing of loan applications with proper guidance and provision of loans at the eearliest.

Registration of students seeking education loans through www.vidyalakshmi.com portal was done at the mela in which Lead Bank Manager and managers of all banks and other officials were present.

The Collector said those student who missed participating in the mela could take part in melas to be held in Octoter and November and get education loan.

Lead Bank Manager Pandiselvan was present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.