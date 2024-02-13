GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Education loan melas to be held in all blocks of Virudhunagar district on February 15

February 13, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Education loan melas would be held in all blocks of Virudhunagar district on Thursday.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan said the loan fairs would be conducted by all banks between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Students who were interested in getting educational loans should apply through www.vidyalakshmi.co.in by uploading all required documents.

The copy of the application, along with photographs of the students, their parents, copy of the front page of savings bank passbook, nativity certificate, income certificate, community certificate, PAN card, Aadhaar card and bona fide certificate from college, Class X, XII and undergraduate mark certificates and first graduate certificate should be produced at the melas.

All eligible students would be provided education loans within 15 days, the Collector said.

The venues for loan melas in the taluks are: Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education in Krishnankoil (for Watrap block); Virudhunagar Government Medical College (Virudhunagar); PSR Engineering College, Sevalpatti (Vembakottai); Reddiyarpatti Union Office (Tiruchuli and Narikudi); Sri Balakrishna Arts and Science College, Srivilliputtur (Srivilliputtur); Ramco Institute of Technology, Rajapalayam (Rajapalayam); SRNM Arts and Science College, Sattur (Sattur); Sethu Institute of Technology, Kariyapatti (Kariyapatti); Sri Soundambika College of Engineering, Aruppukottai (Aruppukottai); and SFR College, Sivakasi (Sivakasi).

