Education loan melas to be held in all blocks in Virudhunagar district

December 18, 2022 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Special education loan melas for the benefit of college students would be held in all blocks in Virudhunagar district on December 21.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said that the district Lead Bank and other banks would participate in the education loan melas. Students interested to get education loan can submit their applications through the website www.vidyalakshmi.co.in and participate along with the copy of the application and other documents in the loan fairs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The applications submitted at the melas would be scrutinised as per the conditions of the banks and loan orders issued for eligible students within 20 days.

Along with the application, students should bring three copies of their photograph and that of their parents, passbook of the savings bank joint account, nativity certificate, income certificate, community certificate, Aadhaar card, PAN card, bonafide certificate issued by the college, details of tuition fees, certificate for first generation graduate, 10th 12th and undergraduate mark statements and college admit card along with their photocopies.

The education loan mela for Sattur block would be held at SRNM College; for Vembakottai block, it would be held at PSR Engineering College; for Aruppukottai block the mela would be held at Sri Sowdambika Engineering College.

The melas for other blocks would be held at Ramco Institute of Technology (Rajapalayam), Sree Balakrishna College of Arts and Science (Srivilliputtur), Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education (Watrap), Sethu Institute of Technology, (Kariyapatti), Tiruchuli Panchayat Union office (Tiruchuli) and VSVN Polytechnic (Virudhunagar)

The mela for students of Sivakasi block would be held at SFR College for Women on December 22.