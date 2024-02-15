Education loan melas benefit students from economically weaker families

February 15, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan on Thursday handed over educational loans amounting to ₹12.28 crore to 204 student applicants in a loan mela held at St. Francis Xavier Engineering College at Vannarpet in Palayamkottai.

The Collector said the students requiring financial assistance should make use of the education loan camps being conducted for needy applicants to ensure their unhindered studies, especially professional courses. There was no need for submitting any collateral for getting loans up to ₹4 lakh.

“Since have a target of ₹68 crore this year, students should make use of it to achieve their academic dreams,” he said.

Banks set up stalls at the venue to receive applications, with scrutiny done on the spot and loan disbursal orders given immediately.

Kanniyakumari

In the education loan mela held at Women’s Christian College, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Collector P.N. Sridhar handed over loan sanction orders to the tune of ₹4.50 crore to 70 beneficiary students.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said the education loan mela held in June last benefited students of engineering and nursing courses as the district administration managed to release loans to the tune of ₹5 crore. In the second phase of the programme organised on Thursday, 70 students received ₹ 4.50 crore from various banks to pursue their higher education.

District Lead Bank Manager Pravin Kumar was present.

Thoothukudi

Additional Collector (Development), Thoothukudi, Ishwarya Ramanathan handed over loan sanction orders to the tune of ₹2.89 crore to 64 student applicants in an event held at Kamaraj College on Thursday.

“The loan you have received to realise your dream of pursuing higher studies should be used judiciously and work hard to scale greater heights after achieving your academic goals,” said Ms. Ishwarya, who cracked UPSC exam twice and became one of the youngest IAS officers of the country in 2019 at the age of 24.

