GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Education loan melas benefit students from economically weaker families

February 15, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector K.P. Karthikeyan hands over education loan to a beneficiary in Tirunelveli on Thursday.

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan hands over education loan to a beneficiary in Tirunelveli on Thursday.

R. Ishwarya Additional Collector, Development, hands over education loan to a beneficiary in Thoothukudi on Thursday.

R. Ishwarya Additional Collector, Development, hands over education loan to a beneficiary in Thoothukudi on Thursday.

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan on Thursday handed over educational loans amounting to ₹12.28 crore to 204 student applicants in a loan mela held at St. Francis Xavier Engineering College at Vannarpet in Palayamkottai.

 The Collector said the students requiring financial assistance should make use of the education loan camps being conducted for needy applicants to ensure their unhindered studies, especially professional courses. There was no need for submitting any collateral for getting loans up to ₹4 lakh.

 “Since have a target of ₹68 crore this year, students should make use of it to achieve their academic dreams,” he said.

 Banks set up stalls at the venue to receive applications, with scrutiny done on the spot and loan disbursal orders given immediately.

Kanniyakumari

 In the education loan mela held at Women’s Christian College, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Collector P.N. Sridhar handed over loan sanction orders to the tune of ₹4.50 crore to 70 beneficiary students.

 Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said the education loan mela held in June last benefited students of engineering and nursing courses as the district administration managed to release loans to the tune of ₹5 crore. In the second phase of the programme organised on Thursday, 70 students received ₹ 4.50 crore from various banks to pursue their higher education.

 District Lead Bank Manager Pravin Kumar was present.

 Thoothukudi

Additional Collector (Development), Thoothukudi, Ishwarya Ramanathan handed over loan sanction orders to the tune of ₹2.89 crore to 64 student applicants in an event held at Kamaraj College on Thursday.

 “The loan you have received to realise your dream of pursuing higher studies should be used judiciously and work hard to scale greater heights after achieving your academic goals,” said Ms. Ishwarya, who cracked UPSC exam twice and became one of the youngest IAS officers of the country in 2019 at the age of 24.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.