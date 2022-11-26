  1. EPaper
Education loan mela to be held on November 29

November 26, 2022 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

A special camp to sanction educational loans to students willing to pursue higher education would be held at GTN Arts College in Dindigul from 10.00 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. on November 29, Collector S. Visakan said.

In a statement, the Collector said nationalised and private banks would participate in the camp. Students applying for undergraduate and postgraduate courses could avail themselves of loans.

Candidates should bring all documents such as Class X and XII marksheets, photocopies of ration, Aadhar and PAN cards, details of registration on www.vidyalakshmi.co.in and bank account and passport size photographs.

For more details contact 9489045842.

