Education loan mela to be held on November 13

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
November 09, 2022 16:54 IST

Special camp for sanction of educational loans for aspiring students willing to pursue higher education will be held at The American College on November 13, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar has said.

In a press statement, the Collector said various banks in the district would participate in the camps and urged students to benefit from the camp.

To participate in the mela, interested candidates can fill their details via https://forms.gle/gtyfYQzXewF1orLT6

